Look, if you have the funds and desire to splurge on every step in your skin care routine, do your thing. However, those trying to save a few bucks should know this: The most important products to invest in are those that contain treatment actives.

What does this mean? We’ll let board-certified dermatologist and founder of Founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery, Dhaval G. Bhanusali, M.D., FAAD, explain: “When it comes to serums or products with ‘actives’ that help treat a condition (like hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, etc), it may be worth the splurge, depending on the product.”

This is especially important when it comes to ingredients like vitamin C and retinol, as they’re more complex to formulate and keep stable. But do you really need a $100 hydrating cleanser? Probably not.

This isn’t to say that those pricey and luxurious moisturizers have zero benefits—but if you'd like to reserve funds for one or two products, Bhanusali recommends investing in your treatments first.