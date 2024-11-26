Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
November 26, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
older woman outdoors
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
November 26, 2024

Ah, yes, sunspots. You know, sometimes they just happen—if a few freckles are the result of a well-earned vacation, time with friends, and days spent outside, so be it. 

Nevertheless, you may find yourself entering the fall season with more dark spots than you'd like. If that's the case, don't fret—there are plenty of ways to brighten your complexion, starting with the few below:

1.

Regular exfoliation

First things first: You'll want to commit to exfoliating your skin on a regular cadence. How often you complete this step greatly depends on your skin type—those with sensitive skin may only exfoliate once a week, while others may consider twice or even three times a week in some cases. 

How you choose to exfoliate will also vary. You could consider a gentle physical exfoliating method with a face cloth or textured cleanser, or you can choose to go with chemical exfoliants to dissolve skin cells. 

There are three categories within the latter: Poly-hydroxy acids (PHAs), alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs)—listed in order from gentlest to strongest. Check out our deep dive on AHAs and BHAs to learn more about which product type is right for your skin. 

Keeping up with exfoliation will ensure you are sloughing off dead skin cells, bringing fresh and bright skin to the surface. You may not notice a huge difference after one day, but with consistent use, your complexion will look brighter within a few weeks. 

RELATED: How Often Should You Exfoliate? What Dermatologists Say

2.

Antioxidant-rich serums & nutrition

Next, enlist the help of antioxidant serums, especially those with vitamin C, to help alleviate dark spots. 

Research shows this classic vitamin has beneficial outcomes for things like fading hyperpigmentation1, brightening2, and even taming rosacea (thanks to its anti-inflammatory1 properties). 

It's also worth noting that ingesting antioxidants is great for skin health, too. 

Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process, helping collagen cross-link and support skin firmness. It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen1 you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.

So add some vitamin-C-rich foods to your plate, and consider an antioxidant supplement for inside-out support.

3.

Barrier & microbiome support

Finally, you'll want to support your skin barrier and your skin's microbiome during this process. Products like exfoliants can be drying and disrupt your skin's natural bacteria balance if you aren't careful, which will only make your complexion lose its glow. 

Plus, dry and damaged skin is more susceptible to sun damage, so protecting your barrier will also help prevent new hyperpigmentation from forming.

So consider using a barrier cream for extra hydration at night, and look for ingredients like pre- and postbiotics in your skin care products to feed your skin microbiome. 

Altogether, these tips will have your skin glowing and dark spots faded in no time. 

The takeaway

Consistent exfoliation, vitamin C serums and supplements, along with barrier and microbiome support are all worthy areas to focus on for brighter skin.

Believe it or not, there are even more steps you can take to brighten dark spots—here's a full guide if you want to learn more

More On This Topic

