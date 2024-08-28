Skip to Content
Beauty

Want Tighter, Firmer Skin? Do This Before You Go To Sleep

Hannah Frye
August 28, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
Woman doing skincare in the mirror
Image by Daniel de la Hoz / iStock
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Simply clocking a full night's rest is skin care in itself, but true beauty sleep goes beyond hitting the pillow. To come, three steps to complete before you shut your eyes to encourage firmer, tighter skin each morning:

1.

Use a microcurrent or LED device

If you browse through the beauty shelves of editors and skin experts, you'll likely spot a couple of devices. Among the most popular are LED light masks and microcurrent tools, both known for their effectiveness in addressing aging skin concerns.

Microcurrent can be likened to a workout for your face. According to celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, "It stimulates the facial muscles underneath the skin, which helps improve facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles."

On the flip side, LED light masks target skin issues such as fine lines and wrinkles, by promoting collagen production and enhancing overall skin texture.

While you can use both, start by choosing one that addresses your specific concerns best, then add the other should you feel it's necessary. Either way, remember, consistency is crucial; quality always trumps quantity in the world of skin care.

SMART SHOPPING: Check out our expert-vetted picks for the best microcurrent tools and LED light masks.

2.

Make a collagen latte or hot cocoa

I have some good news for those in favor of a nightly sweet treat—there's an easy way to make it good for your sleep. The secret? Add collagen, and keep an eye out for added sugar overload. 

While the exact mechanism isn't entirely understood yet, researchers suggest that collagen peptides with high glycine content may influence certain brain receptors and reduce core body temperature at night1, leading to better sleep quality.

READ THE FULL STORY: Turns Out There Is a Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

But considering the research on collagen and sleep is still early, I'd suggest pairing it with another sleepy staple: chamomile. Below, my go-to sleepy-time latte recipe:

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Bring the 2 cups of milk to a boil on the stovetop.
  2. Add your chamomile tea bags, cover, turn down the heat to the lowest setting, and let steep for 5 minutes.
  3. Squeeze out the tea bags and dispose of them.
  4. Add a dash of cinnamon and a scoop of collagen powder.
  5. (Optional) Use an electric whisk or matcha whisk rather than a spoon to prevent the collagen powder from clumping.
3.

Apply a peptide-rich moisturizer

As a final step in your beauty routine (and perhaps while sipping your chamomile latte), do your skin a favor and lather on the moisturizer. More specifically, choose a product that's rich in peptides. 

To add some science to the buzzword, let's get clear on why peptides are so present in aging skin products. To start, peptides are chains of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds, and amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. 

Proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin exist in our skin, hair, and nails. Thus, caring for them should be a top priority for a well-rounded beauty routine—and using peptides is one way to do so.

When applied topically, peptides help to smooth skin texture, plump tired skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and so much more

A great (not just good) peptide moisturizer will also include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, aloe vera, ceramides, and other hydration boosters. 

RELATED: This Moisturizer Was Clinically Proven To Lift Crepey Neck & Facial Skin

The takeaway

Skin care devices, collagen tea lattes, and peptide moisturizers are just three of the many ways to skin longevity. Here, a deeper dive into how sleep supports your skin (and why you shouldn't skimp on it). 

