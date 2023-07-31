As we get older, we lose bone density. The body’s ability to build new bone (aka ossification) diminishes, but the process of bone breakdown (aka resorption) occurs at the same rate. For most, this change starts at around middle-age, with osteoporosis impacting nearly 20% of women and 5% of men1 ages 50 and up. Bone mineral density (BMD) can impact mobility, strength, and yes, even the appearance of the face.

Bone loss is one of the biggest drivers of facial aging according to aesthetics rejuvenation specialist Lisa Goodman, MPAS, founder of Goodskin Clinics. "Aging isn't all about wrinkles—it's about facial balance, the position of things," she says, noting that when our bone structure changes, that information reads as aging. "So at an earlier age, we want to help women retain bone."

Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix for bone health. Rather, it involves being consistent with lifestyle habits. One recent study found that a sedentary lifestyle, for example, was associated with lesser bone density as the participants got older.

There’s also a strong connection between calcium, vitamin D and bone health. When folks don’t consume enough calcium, the body scavengers it from the bones. It’s recommended to consume 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams of calcium daily—and vitamin D helps absorption rate of the mineral.