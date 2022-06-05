If you’ve ever experienced a sunburn before, you know how tempting it can be to try just about anything to accelerate the healing process. However, there are a few at-home sunburn remedies floating around the internet that you should probably steer clear of (shaving cream, we're looking at you). Recently, board-certified dermatologist Luke Maxfield, M.D., busted a few sunburn myths over on TikTok to spread the word.

Here, he shares the DIY treatments that won't work or, worse, can further inflame the tender skin.