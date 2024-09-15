You can use your own two hands for Abhyanga, but if you do opt for a tool, make sure to use one with pure kansa, which helps detoxify the skin, says Ranavat. "In Ayurveda, there is no facial tool more sacred or celebrated than the Kansa Wand," she notes. "The word kansa, derived from Sanskrit—the language of ancient India—is a mixture of copper and tin and is often referred to as the 'bell metal,' a metal selected for its purification and balancing benefits. It is anti-inflammatory and adds a calming presence to the skin."