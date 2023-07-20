3 Smoothie Add-Ins For A Healthier Gut & Inflammatory Response
A smoothie a day is arguably one of the easiest ways to pack in loads of nutrients—many of which you can customize tailored to your health goals. Want more protein? Toss some powder in your smoothie. Looking for immune support? Load up your blend with citrus.
The options are truly endless, especially when it comes to gut health and a balanced inflammatory response. If you want to check these boxes every single day, find a few ingredients to add to your next recipe below.
Turmeric
You may be familiar with consuming turmeric in the form of golden milk, chana masala, or spicy ginger shots, but you can also add it to your blend à la carte.
Not only will turmeric add a gorgeous golden hue to your beverage, but it’s also soothing for digestion1 and overall gut health.*
In fact, a 2020 scientific review from Nutrients reveals that curcumin (the main active ingredient in turmeric) even helps promote a healthy gut microbiome2 by supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria strains.* So go ahead and aim for a golden smoothie every now and then.
Now, I’ve made a decent amount of smoothies with turmeric in my lifetime (I once worked at a smoothie shop), and I'll tell you that it doesn’t pair well with every fruit or vegetable out there. My tip: If you’re going to add this root to your blend, make sure to pair it with a sweet counterpart, like mango, orange, or pineapple.
Collagen
If you prefer to take your supplements in powder form, then a daily smoothie is the perfect way to pack all of that goodness into one blend, collagen supplements included.
How, exactly, you incorporate this supplement will depend on which product you buy and the flavor you prefer. If you like to shake up your smoothie recipes, I recommend opting for an unflavored blend like the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+.
For the dessert smoothie lovers, pick the mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ instead. While the flavor is rich and decadent, there’s no added sugar, so you can enjoy your sweet smoothie without the blood sugar spike.
Sure, this supplement may be best-known for its skin-related benefits, but it’s actually a secret weapon for supporting the gut as well. Research has found that levels of certain types of collagen are lower in individuals with digestive challenges3.*
What’s more, research has found that one of the main amino acids in collagen, L-glutamate, supports the intestine by neutralizing oxidative stress4 and acts as a major fuel source5 for the cells in the intestine.* A bonus? Our blend also features turmeric!
Probiotic yogurt
Now, for those who love a super-rich and creamy smoothie, reach for some probiotic-rich yogurt. Similar to picking a collagen supplement, you’ll want unflavored yogurt if you tend to switch up your flavor profile. (Plus, flavored varieties tend to have more sugar.)
If you avoid dairy for whatever reason, don’t worry—there are plenty of dairy-free probiotic yogurts on the market, including brands like Cocojune, Siggi's, So Delicous Dairy Free, and others.
This is just one easy way to include even more healthy gut bugs into your diet—especially if you don’t take a daily probiotic supplement.
This step will feed your gut microbiome and make your blend super creamy. Just remember to keep your blending time short if you want to preserve the ultra-thick consistency yogurt can create.
The takeaway
If you want to pack your smoothie full of gut-loving ingredients, consider adding turmeric, hydrolyzed collagen peptides, and probiotic-rich yogurt to your blend. Here, more tips for creating a gut-healthy diet.
