Make no mistake: Securing firm, youthful skin is a lifelong journey. After all, isn’t it far easier to prevent fine lines from cropping up than treat each existing etch and fold?

That’s not to say you need to adopt an “anti-aging” skin care routine the second you turn 25, but a few habits are helpful to implement the earlier you can.

Just take it from Tammy Fender: Here, the 54-year-old holistic esthetician reveals the skin care tips she wishes she knew in her 20s. If you haven’t yet implemented these practices, you might want to give them a whirl (better late than never!).