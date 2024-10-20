Such is the case of coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). The coenzyme is a fat-soluble compound that is naturally produced by the body and found in most of your cells, skin cells included. It has a few functions in the body, including its role as an antioxidant. But CoQ10 is distinct in the fact that it not only protects against free radical damage, but it also protects against lipid peroxidation1 , a process by which free radicals damage cell membranes.