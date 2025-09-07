3 Skin Care Habits A Master Esthetician Wishes She Knew In Her 20s
When it comes to securing firm, youthful skin, prevention is key. It's much easier to delay fine lines and wrinkles than it is to address them once they've settled deep into your skin, is it not? That said, the earlier you can start a consistent regimen, the better.
Just take it from Kristin Leite: the 35-year-old master esthetician covers every skin care tip she wishes she had known in her 20s, and we grabbed a few of the highlights below. You'll want to add these tips to your lineup ASAP, even if you're well past your 20s—while early intervention is best, it's never too late to kick-start healthy skin habits:
Extend your skin care to your chest
"Anything you put on your face, put it on your neck and chest," says Leite. "I promise you, these show aging first. And your hands—it's wild."
Contrary to what you might think, the skin on your neck and décolletage is quite thin, yet it's often overlooked when it comes to daily care and sun protection.
See, many people forget to extend their skin care down to their chest, which makes UV damage, dry weather, and other environmental aggressors leave their mark much faster.
That being said: Extend your serums and moisturizers down onto the exposed chest skin.
As for your hands, feel free to rub any excess sunscreen into your paws as well, and opt for a hydrating hand cream to keep the skin supple and moisturized. (Find our favorites here.)
Invest in vitamins
When your body has enough vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, your skin literally shines.
It's why experts consider antioxidant serums (like vitamin C) the gold standard of healthy aging treatments—but if you want to really amp up your body's natural antioxidant defenses, you'll want to ingest antioxidants, too.
"Even if it's just a greens [powder] or a multivitamin—get a good one and stay consistent. Biggest difference," says Leite.
A multivitamin, in particular, can help you meet the daily dietary requirements of vitamins and minerals that are not easily consumed from diet alone.
Just make sure you choose a high-quality formula, ideally one that contains antioxidant compounds from plants: Here's a list of vetted options, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.
Practice positive self-talk
My personal favorite skin care tip: "Talk to yourself nicely. It will show through your skin how happy you are," says Leite. Look, we're all way too hard on ourselves. It's so easy to become frustrated with your skin—especially if you're struggling with a certain concern—but when you look back on photos years later, chances are you won't even notice the bout of hyperpigmentation on your chin, those fine lines around your eyes, or what have you. Try your best to give yourself grace.
Plus, positive self-talk influences how you take care of your skin: The less you tear it apart with your words, the less poking and prodding you'll do to "fix" those "imperfections." And respecting your skin barrier and all that it does for you no doubt pays dividends in the long run.
The takeaway
As they say: Hindsight is 20-20. Leite has picked up quite a few skin care tips over the years as a master esthetician, and if she could go back in time, these are the tips she would tell her 20-year-old, supple-skinned self. Take them or leave them, but we highly recommend you give 'em a go—no matter your age.