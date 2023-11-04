“You’re going to need to get some extra light fixtures if you haven't got [them] already; or if you’ve got them, but they’re old and the light bulbs are out of date, they may need to be replaced,” says Rosenthal.

You may think your lights work just fine, but it’s easy for your brain to become adjusted to dingy lighting—you might be shocked by how much brighter your space seems after a quick bulb change.

Rosenthal also recommends relying on light therapy via sun lamps via sun lamps to help brighten your mood. “When you sit in front of a bright light, you can see an effect within minutes—certainly by an hour,” he notes.

More rigorous research is needed, but some studies show that regularly using a sun lamp can improve overall mood—especially when combined with other mood-supporting activities. Find our top picks here, if you’d like to test one out.