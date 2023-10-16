3 Telltale Signs You Should Use A Scalp Serum + What To Look For

Year after year, the beauty industry leans more into the “skinification of hair,” which calls for treating the hair and scalp with the same level of care as the face. You know, exfoliants, masks, oils, and so on.

Scalp serums make up a large part of this shift, with new, buzzy formulas popping up practically every month. But still, it’s not always clear if they are entirely necessary. To come, three signs you may want to consider a scalp serum (plus a few products to try).