3 Telltale Signs You Should Use A Scalp Serum + What To Look For

Finally, we have congestion. You may have heard this word used in the context of skin, but it certainly happens to the scalp as well. A congested scalp is generally packed with buildup from hair products, natural oils, and even dead skin.

When you peek at your roots in the mirror (and yes, you’ll have to get up close), you may see little skin visible under the buildup between strands. Or you can massage your scalp with your fingers and see if any buildup appears broken up afterward.

For buildup, you’ll want a scalp serum infused with a chemical exfoliant. Sometimes these are called "detox treatments" as well. For two great options, try the Act+Acre Exfoliating Scalp Renew and The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Scalp Treatment.

Most of the time, you should use these formulas before you wash your hair. And as a best practice, consider following up with a hydrating scalp serum (just like you’d always moisturize your face after an exfoliating treatment).