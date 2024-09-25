You have to care for your skin with antioxidants and SPF. "You can do all the work and then if you don't wear SPF, you'll just go [undo it all again]," she says. As for antioxidants, Lee can't suggest vitamin C enough, both topically and internally. "I really think everyone needs to use vitamin C," she says. "Whether it's topically or you take it with supplements, you need to get your fill of the antioxidant." She's not wrong! Not only is the antioxidant a free-radical fighter, but it supports your body's natural collagen synthesis.