Processed red meat, additionally, causes your body to produce a lot more uric acid. "When you're eating red processed meats a lot, your uric acid probably is going to be pretty high, and you should get it checked," he notes. As a refresher: When your body is producing too much uric acid, it can build up and lead to the formation of urate crystals. Over time, these crystals can cause gout and kidney stones2 .