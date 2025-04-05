Advertisement
I'm A Brain Health Expert: 3 Foods I Eat Daily For Alzheimer's Prevention
As a physician, culinary instructor, and founder of the Brain Health Kitchen, I've spent the last decade studying the impact of food on fending off Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. In the process, I've learned that even those with a family history of Alzheimer's can reduce their risk by eating a brain-healthy dietary pattern.
Research shows that paying attention to big-picture dietary patterns (what you eat most of the time) is more impactful than obsessing over daily food choices. With this in mind, here are three food groups I eat daily for my brain and a few tips for enjoying them:
Berries
There is robust evidence1 to show that berries support brain health, thanks to their impressive concentration of polyphenols, all packaged in an irresistibly tasty fiber-rich matrix. Fiber—with its ability to lower harmful blood cholesterol and cultivate good gut bugs—is key for brain health.
Aim to eat a ½-cup serving of berries a day. There are many options—from blueberries and blackberries to strawberries, cranberries, grapes, and raspberries—so choose whichever you enjoy!
Tip
Leafy greens
Eating just one handful of leafy green vegetables a day has a powerful impact on brain health. In the Memory and Aging Project study2 of 960 adults, the leafy green eaters showed better performance on memory testing and a slower rate of cognitive decline. Researchers estimate that getting a daily dose of leafy greens translates to taking 11 years off the brain's age.
That's probably because leafy greens provide a unique package of bioactive brain health nutrients: vitamin K, lutein, folate, kaempferol, and a potent form of vitamin E. The darker the leafy greens, the more of the nutrients they possess.
Tip
Whole grains
Think grains are bad for the brain? Grains have been vilified as a bad player in brain health. This is partially true; most of the grains consumed in the U.S. are in the form of refined, ultra-processed foods—pastries, crackers, cakes, muffins, bagels, white bread, flour tortillas, cookies, and frozen pizza.
But despite their bad rap as being inflammatory foods, studies show that whole grains are anti-inflammatory.3 Plus, whole grains also provide flavonoids—phytonutrients that combat oxidative stress4 in the brain. Eat up to three small portions (½ cup cooked) a day for brain health.
Tip
Are certain types of eating patterns better for the brain?
Now that I've shared my three go-to foods let's explore how they fit into a larger brain-healthy eating pattern.
The Mediterranean-style diet
"Mediterranean-style dietary pattern" is a general term to describe the Mediterranean diet (which emphasizes eating vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts, fish and seafood, all drizzled in generous servings of olive oil), the MIND diet 5(a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets), or the Green MED diet 6(the Mediterranean diet boosted with antioxidant-rich foods).
All of these Mediterranean-style diets hit high marks for protecting cognitive health. According to recent studies, they may help boost performance on memory tests, help us accumulate less brain-damaging proteins (like amyloid and tau), and reduce one's risk of developing Alzheimer's.
In a landmark study5 from Rush University, close followers of the MIND diet were 53% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's 4.5 years later. Even following the diet occasionally yielded significant brain health gains: a 37% reduced risk of getting Alzheimer's. In a follow-up randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial, MIND diet eaters showed cognitive gains in just two years.
Another DIRECT PLUS study6 looked at boosting the traditional Mediterranean diet with foods known to be neuroprotective: walnuts, green tea, and leafy greens. This "Green MED diet" was compared to the traditional Mediterranean diet using high-tech brain scans to measure brain volume over 18 months. Both groups were encouraged to exercise and cut back on processed meat7 (a food found to accelerate cognitive decline). The Green MED eaters had even more robust brain volume than those following a traditional Mediterranean diet, a sign of cognitive health.
Heritage dietary patterns
The African, Asian, and Latin American dietary guidelines are traditional ways of eating that span centuries. While the Mediterranean diet may be the most studied of the brain-protective dietary patterns, these heritage dietary patterns provide a similar menu of neuroprotective foods.
An important part of getting used to brain-healthy eating is choosing foods that fit your background and lifestyle. In other words, choose from the neuroprotective foods you love eating, enjoy cooking, and fit within your budget. And if you grew up eating from one of these heritage dietary patterns, don't ignore your food roots.
Think "food groups" over pricey "superfoods" as you embark on eating for brain health. There's no one individual food that will protect you from Alzheimer's. There are, however, nine food groups that have been scientifically studied to be brain-healthy: berries, leafy greens, vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, nuts, fish and seafood, poultry, and extra-virgin olive oil.
The takeaway
This is why I choose to load up my plate with berries, leafy greens, and whole grains daily. What will be on your brain-healthy menu this year?
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3582325/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5772164/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8778110/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7690743/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4532650/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9071484/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35305016/