3 Focus Points For Easing Wrinkles With A Sensitive Skin Type
Much of the rhetoric around skin aging is quite aggressive–extra-potent topicals and intense treatments with extensive downtime, for example.
However effective that may be for some folks, it’s certainly not an ideal route for those with sensitive skin.
But plenty of options out there offer a gentle approach, if you know where to look. Here, three tips to get you started.
Reach for gentle actives
A lovely middle ground exists between supercharged retinols and do-nothing topicals. For exfoliation purposes, try AHAs like mandelic acid, phytic acid, or even lower concentrations of lactic and glycolic acid.
Look for formulas that buffer exfoliants with hydrating ingredients, like ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, to reduce the potential of irritation. And remember: You don’t need to exfoliate every day. (In fact, those with sensitive skin probably shouldn't!)
In addition, consider swapping potent, irritating retinoids for lighter forms, like adapalene, or opting for retinol alternatives like bakuchiol—the latter shows similar benefits without the negative side effects1.
Don’t skimp on the moisturizer
Your fine lines will look more pronounced when paired with dry, dehydrated skin. When your complexion is adequately moisturized, those wrinkles may begin to fill out more than you might expect.
Sensitive skin especially calls for moisturizing products with intentionally soothing ingredients, like chamomile, hypochlorous acid, hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, and so on. Additionally, skip the fragrance when you can.
Don’t be afraid to layer on—as you age, your skin will naturally become more dehydrated, so consider reapplication when needed.
Keep collagen supplements on hand
There’s a lot of noise around collagen's efficacy as a supplement, which is understandable—some supplements aren’t formulated to be properly digested by the body.
However, hydrolyzed collagen peptides (aka, collagen broken down into a digestible form) have been shown to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density2 in clinical studies.
While the research on collagen supplementation is still quite young, the data we do have is pretty impressive (think major meta-analyses and randomized clinical trials). Better yet, you can find plenty of safe and effective options on the market now—here’s a list of some of our favorites, if you’re curious.
These supplements can do wonders for aging, sensitive skin, given that potent retinoids and harsh treatments are often utilized to stimulate collagen production. This presents a gentle, inside-out approach fit for everyone.
The takeaway
Addressing skin concerns that come with aging doesn’t have to feel aggressive. For those with sensitive skin types, focus on consistent topical hydration, consider gentler AHAs and retinol alternatives, and keep collagen supplements on hand.
