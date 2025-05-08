Advertisement
3 Beauty Habits To Start Right Now For Brighter Skin
Who doesn’t want impossibly glowing skin? Since you're here, I'm going to assume you're raising both hands, so let's talk about the habits that give you the best bang for your buck.
An immediate glow is great, but if you really want to maintain brighter skin over the long term, there are some key steps to add to your routine.
Below, find the beauty habits that deliver the biggest ROI:
Try using retinol
For those who haven't yet hopped on the retinol bandwagon: This is your year. Of course, the beloved vitamin A derivative doesn't work for everyone, but if you'd consider yourself retinol curious for the past several months, now's the perfect time to dabble.
Retinol is revered for restoring collagen, as it activates the genes that upregulate collagen production, which improves natural levels1 in the skin. It also increases cell turnover while increasing the dermal density2 of the lower layers of your skin, which can help dark spots and smooth skin texture.
In short: Retinol can help you secure tighter, brighter skin for the long haul. It's no wonder derms consider it the No. 1 darling of healthy skin aging!
First step? Choose your retinol product. If you're a beginner, you might not want to head straight to prescription-strength formulas. Low concentrations of retinol (think 0.5% or lower), encapsulated retinol, retinyl palmitate, or retinyl esters will be your best bet, and you can snag them over the counter—I personally adore cocokind's beginner retinol gel, or feel free to check out our other favorite serums here.
Just know that starting your retinol journey requires patience; one of the biggest mistakes people make is immediately using it daily. You'll want to work your way up to a regular cadence, which looks different for everyone.
Enlist an antioxidant serum
Antioxidants are truly the best skin care investment, whether you ingest them through food and supplements or slather them on topically. I recommend doing both, for what it's worth, but let's stick to topical applications for now: If you don't have an antioxidant serum in your repertoire, you're doing your skin a disservice.
See, antioxidants neutralize free radicals on the skin, which helps even tone, brighten up the complexion, and protect against premature skin aging. All good things!
You might already use a vitamin C serum every morning, and in that case, good on you! But don't forget about the other powerful antioxidants out there, as all contain unique functions that can really make your complexion shine. Not to mention, many antioxidants play well together, so it's not a bad idea to add extra to your routine.
Some of my favorite players include chlorophyll, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial abilities3; astaxanthin, which has been shown4 to smooth wrinkles, brighten age spots, and help maintain skin moisture when combined with oral supplements; and pomegranate extract, which contains at least 60% total polyphenols5 (aka macronutrients help even tone, reduce redness, and protect the skin from environmental damage).
I'm currently on my second bottle of Glow Recipe's Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum, which I wholly recommend to folks craving some more antioxidant power—or see here for a full list of our favorite antioxidant serums.
Commit to daily face massage
A daily facial massage is a simple yet powerful practice that enhances your complexion instantly and over time—and it doesn't cost a dime!
Take it from UK-based facialist and author Abigail James, who is also known as "the Queen of skin." As she shares on Clean Beauty School, "One of the physical benefits is stimulating and increasing blood flow to the skin6. So we have fresh nutrients coming to that external skin. This will help achieve that glow, cell turnover, tone, and the skin is just going to look better."
Gently kneading your facial muscles also helps release tension you might be unaware of, whereas consistently bunching up those muscles can deepen fine lines and exacerbate sagging.
Plus, "If our muscles are tight, the blood and lymphatic fluid isn't going to be able to flow through as easily," James says. "So if our muscles are nice and soft and supple, the skin is naturally going to look brighter because all the fluids can flow more effectively." (Read: an immediate glow.)
You could opt for a roller, gua sha, or vibrating wand, but you can totally see results with nothing but an oil and your own two hands. Here, find three easy routines to follow.
The takeaway
This list only scratches the surface in terms of how to get brighter skin, but it's a solid place for beginners. For those who want to level up: Check out our full roundup of barrier-supporting, skin-brightening tips here. Cheers to a healthy glow all year long!
