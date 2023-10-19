How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals & Anti-Sun Protocol

Obsessing over any area of wellness can become toxic at some point. Take nutrition, for example: Eating a balanced diet is one thing, but counting every single calorie that enters your body can quickly become a mental health concern.

A similar pattern rings true for skin care. While you should definitely tend to your largest organ, you don’t have to put the pedal to the metal for the sake of healthy skin. Below, we rounded up a few habits you can certainly skip, with basic steps to focus on instead.