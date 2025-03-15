Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals & Anti-Sun Protocol

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 15, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by adamkaz / iStock
March 15, 2025

Obsessing over any area of wellness can become toxic at some point. Take nutrition, for example: Eating a balanced diet is one thing, but counting every single calorie that enters your body can quickly become a mental health concern. 

A similar pattern rings true for skin care. While you should definitely tend to your largest organ, you don't have to put the pedal to the metal for the sake of healthy skin. Below, we rounded up a few habits you can certainly skip, with basic steps to focus on instead:

1.

Safe sun > anti-sun

There is plenty of anti-sun rhetoric surrounding skin health conversations. Look, it's no secret that unprotected sun exposure can lead to skin cancer and accelerated skin aging—but that doesn't mean you have to subject yourself to a full anti-sun protocol. 

Instead, just practice safe sun. In other words, wear your sunscreen, reapply it frequently, stand in the shade if you can, and maybe don't spend hours sunbathing in an effort to catch a tan. 

Remember that while the sun can definitely harm your skin if you're not mindful, spending time outdoors is also a wonderful practice for your mental health and overall well-being, so it's worth keeping around. 

2.

Don't force harsh products

Some people can't tolerate retinol, and that's OK! The reason retinol comes so highly recommended for healthy skin aging is because it helps boost your skin's collagen1, leading to tighter, plumper skin. While this is an A+ pick for many, not everyone can tolerate the harsher active. 

Instead, you can rely on methods that contribute to healthy collagen production without irritation, such as ingesting collagen supplements, keeping up with vitamin C intake, and, yes, protecting your skin with SPF. 

On the topic of collagen supplements, be sure to approach this ritual with a healthy level of skepticism.

Look for products with hydrolyzed collagen peptides (as that form is the easiest to digest) and other skin-boosting ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, etc. Here, a list of the best products on the market right now, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D. 

3.

Consider noninvasive skin treatments

There's nothing wrong with getting filler and Botox—your skin is yours, and you should do with it whatever makes you happy. However, you should also know that there are plenty of steps you can take to rejuvenate your skin without these interventions. 

Many choose to opt for noninvasive skin treatments, like microneedling, Sofwave, laser therapy, facial acupuncture, and plenty more. If you're not sure what treatments would help address your specific skin concerns, we suggest consulting a dermatologist to chat about the different options fit for you. 

When you do so, remember that skin aging is unavoidable and not a process you should be ashamed of. After all, a face with fine lines and wrinkles symbolizes years lived and laughs had—and that is something to admire. 

The takeaway

You can certainly encourage healthy skin aging without resorting to extremes. Three tips to begin your journey: Spend time in the sun (but do it safely), don't force yourself to use irritating products, and consider noninvasive treatment options first. Here, more on skin longevity, if you're curious. 

More On This Topic

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros
Wellness Trends

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros
Wellness Trends

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.