How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals & Anti-Sun Protocol
Obsessing over any area of wellness can become toxic at some point. Take nutrition, for example: Eating a balanced diet is one thing, but counting every single calorie that enters your body can quickly become a mental health concern.
A similar pattern rings true for skin care. While you should definitely tend to your largest organ, you don't have to put the pedal to the metal for the sake of healthy skin. Below, we rounded up a few habits you can certainly skip, with basic steps to focus on instead:
Safe sun > anti-sun
There is plenty of anti-sun rhetoric surrounding skin health conversations. Look, it's no secret that unprotected sun exposure can lead to skin cancer and accelerated skin aging—but that doesn't mean you have to subject yourself to a full anti-sun protocol.
Instead, just practice safe sun. In other words, wear your sunscreen, reapply it frequently, stand in the shade if you can, and maybe don't spend hours sunbathing in an effort to catch a tan.
Remember that while the sun can definitely harm your skin if you're not mindful, spending time outdoors is also a wonderful practice for your mental health and overall well-being, so it's worth keeping around.
Don't force harsh products
Some people can't tolerate retinol, and that's OK! The reason retinol comes so highly recommended for healthy skin aging is because it helps boost your skin's collagen1, leading to tighter, plumper skin. While this is an A+ pick for many, not everyone can tolerate the harsher active.
Instead, you can rely on methods that contribute to healthy collagen production without irritation, such as ingesting collagen supplements, keeping up with vitamin C intake, and, yes, protecting your skin with SPF.
On the topic of collagen supplements, be sure to approach this ritual with a healthy level of skepticism.
Look for products with hydrolyzed collagen peptides (as that form is the easiest to digest) and other skin-boosting ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, etc. Here, a list of the best products on the market right now, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D.
Consider noninvasive skin treatments
There's nothing wrong with getting filler and Botox—your skin is yours, and you should do with it whatever makes you happy. However, you should also know that there are plenty of steps you can take to rejuvenate your skin without these interventions.
Many choose to opt for noninvasive skin treatments, like microneedling, Sofwave, laser therapy, facial acupuncture, and plenty more. If you're not sure what treatments would help address your specific skin concerns, we suggest consulting a dermatologist to chat about the different options fit for you.
When you do so, remember that skin aging is unavoidable and not a process you should be ashamed of. After all, a face with fine lines and wrinkles symbolizes years lived and laughs had—and that is something to admire.
The takeaway
You can certainly encourage healthy skin aging without resorting to extremes. Three tips to begin your journey: Spend time in the sun (but do it safely), don't force yourself to use irritating products, and consider noninvasive treatment options first. Here, more on skin longevity, if you're curious.