A 22,000-Person Study Found A Surprising Dementia Risk Factor
Managing type 2 diabetes takes work. Between monitoring blood sugar, keeping up with appointments, and making healthy choices, there's already plenty to think about.
But what happens when financial stress, loneliness, or limited access to health care make things even harder?
A study published in Aging explored how these everyday challenges relate to dementia risk in people with and without diabetes, finding some notable differences between men and women.
About the study
Researchers wanted to see whether people's social and financial circumstances were linked to their chances of developing dementia, and whether having type 2 diabetes changed that relationship.
They looked at nearly 22,000 adults, including over 10,000 with type 2 diabetes. Participants were followed for up to 14 years. Researchers considered several aspects of their lives, including income, education, housing, loneliness, and stress.
They combined these factors into an overall score and grouped participants into three categories: favorable, moderate, or unfavorable, based on their social and economic circumstances.
The team then checked the results in a separate group to see if the same patterns appeared.
Women with diabetes faced a much greater increase in dementia risk
People with type 2 diabetes in the unfavorable group were more than twice as likely to develop dementia as those in the favorable group.
The difference between men and women was particularly notable. Men with diabetes and unfavorable living conditions experienced a modest increase in dementia risk. Women in similar circumstances had several times the risk of women in the favorable group.
Diabetes also appeared to add to the effects of these challenges.
Among people in the unfavorable or medium groups, those with type 2 diabetes had nearly three times the dementia risk of those without diabetes.
Several factors were associated with dementia risk, including household income, education levels in a person's area, home ownership, loneliness, and perceived stress. Loneliness and stress were particularly important among women with diabetes.
How social circumstances may affect brain health
Money and social support might not be the first things that come to mind when you think about brain health, but they can shape how well we look after our bodies.
Financial strain can make it harder to afford nutritious food, access regular medical care, or manage diabetes consistently. Over time, poorly controlled blood sugar and related cardiovascular problems can affect the brain.
Chronic stress and loneliness may add to the strain.
Ongoing stress can disrupt the body's hormonal and inflammatory responses, while social isolation is linked to poorer physical and mental health.
The researchers found that more favorable social and economic circumstances appeared to reduce some of the additional dementia risk associated with diabetes.
The study can't prove that improving these conditions prevents dementia, but it highlights how much our surroundings may matter for long-term health.
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Ways to support your brain health
You can't always control your circumstances, but there are ways to support your health along the way.
- Stay on top of diabetes care: Work with your health care team to manage blood sugar, blood pressure, and other cardiovascular risk factors.
- Make time for connection: Regular conversations with friends, family, or community groups can help ease loneliness and support well-being.
- Find ways to manage stress: Therapy, community support, or relaxation practices can help you cope with ongoing pressures.
- Ask about available resources: If financial barriers make diabetes care harder, your provider may be able to connect you with assistance programs or lower-cost options.
The takeaway
For women with diabetes, the challenges outside the doctor's office may matter more than we realize.
This study points to social connection, financial security, and stress as important parts of the bigger picture when it comes to dementia risk.