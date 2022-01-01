What Astrologers Have Already Nicknamed 2022 (In Case You're Curious)

Many of us have stopped asking, “When will things go back to normal?” That was a common refrain of 2020 and early 2021. But as the pandemic wore on, it seemed safer to try to find acceptance of these surreal conditions, or at least, to be patient.

Here’s an updated question as the calendar turns: “What does the next version of ‘normal’ even look like?”

It’s hard to describe something you’ve never experienced before. But the planetary lineup of 2022 invites us to get creative, investigative, and script some answers. Adopting an experimental attitude—or what performance experts call a “growth mindset”—will help us through.

We may have more questions than answers, and that’s part of the journey. The toxic trap of taking a side and slugging it out in a Twitter deathmatch is getting us nowhere. As expansive Jupiter moves through healing Pisces and pioneering Aries, and the lunar nodes ripple across the Taurus/Scorpio axis to transform our material and spiritual lives, it’s our turn to write a new script for 2022.

Read our sign-by-sign horoscope to learn what "The Year of the New Abnormal" will mean for your zodiac sign.