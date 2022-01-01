 Skip to content

Spirituality
The Theme Of 2022, According To Astrologers

The Theme Of 2022, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
What Astrologers Have Already Nicknamed 2022 (In Case You're Curious)

Image by mbg creative x Javier Díez / Stocksy

January 1, 2022 — 10:13 AM

As we enter the third year of the Aquarian Decade, there’s disruption on every dimension, from outer space to the deep sea to the heart of the disappearing forests and jungles.

That’s why we’ve named 2022 “The Year of the New Abnormal.” As old systems break down, space for new ones will emerge. And as the new year begins, we’re in the thick of that in-between place, stumbling around in a state of cognitive dissonance.

Many of us have stopped asking, “When will things go back to normal?” That was a common refrain of 2020 and early 2021. But as the pandemic wore on, it seemed safer to try to find acceptance of these surreal conditions, or at least, to be patient.

Here’s an updated question as the calendar turns: “What does the next version of ‘normal’ even look like?”

It’s hard to describe something you’ve never experienced before. But the planetary lineup of 2022 invites us to get creative, investigative, and script some answers. Adopting an experimental attitude—or what performance experts call a “growth mindset”—will help us through.

We may have more questions than answers, and that’s part of the journey. The toxic trap of taking a side and slugging it out in a Twitter deathmatch is getting us nowhere. As expansive Jupiter moves through healing Pisces and pioneering Aries, and the lunar nodes ripple across the Taurus/Scorpio axis to transform our material and spiritual lives, it’s our turn to write a new script for 2022.

Read our sign-by-sign horoscope to learn what "The Year of the New Abnormal" will mean for your zodiac sign.

