15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

If you're a big fan of almond, cashew, or peanut butter, you're going to love this one. Nut butters can absolutely take the place of eggs in certain recipes, and we love them for the protein-packed boost they add. Obviously, this will only work with recipes where a nutty addition makes sense. Think peanut butter cookies, or a cashew butter pancakes—the flavor will definitely be there, so make sure that's what you're planning on.