How to: Start standing, with the band in both hands and your feet hip-distance apart. Keep your bodyweight in your heels and a slight bend in your knees. With straight arms, bring your hands together in front of you. Start with your right hand facing away from your body and your left facing your thigh. Engage your right side and curl the band up toward your shoulder. Squeeze at the top and slowly lower with control. Repeat this same movement on the left and alternating sides. That's one rep. Complete 12.