Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Routine To Help Ease Into Backbends

Tara Stiles
Author:
Tara Stiles
January 28, 2025
Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
By Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
Tara Stiles, founder of Stråla Yoga and author of "Clean Mind, Clean Body"
tara stiles backbend
Image by Andreas von Scheele
January 28, 2025

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 12 minutes
  • Equipment: Yoga mat
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated.

Backbends can be intimidating poses, particularly for anyone who's a beginner to practicing yoga. However, they're beautiful heart-opening postures that allow us to stretch and strengthen our spines, shoulders, and chest.

While various backbends can be met with tension and strain, just like in all the flows I'm sharing this month (check out my Hard Things With Ease and Balance With Ease), I encourage you to approach these poses with calm and softness.

Here, I'm thrilled to take you through a routine that's all about easing into backbends. During this flow, whenever you find yourself in a tense place, simply breathe deeply, allowing those tight points to release. Eventually, you'll find yourself in a more centered, balanced place.

We'll start slow, then begin to work our way up to more challenging backbends. After you complete this flow, notice how these poses make you feel. Perhaps you'll feel more open, energized, or some entirely different emotion. Whatever you experience, remember to take that vitality and ease into the rest of your day.

More On This Topic

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Outdoors

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not
Routines

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not

Amanda Quadrini

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
Motivation

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help

Sarah Regan

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground
Routines

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground

Heather Marr

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Outdoors

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not
Routines

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not

Amanda Quadrini

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
Motivation

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help

Sarah Regan

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground
Routines

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground

Heather Marr

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Outdoors

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not
Routines

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not

Amanda Quadrini

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
Motivation

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help

Sarah Regan

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground
Routines

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground

Heather Marr

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Outdoors

4 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do To Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not
Routines

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh, How It's Not

Amanda Quadrini

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
Motivation

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help

Sarah Regan

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground
Routines

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground

Heather Marr

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Aura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food ListsWhen & How To Repot Your Houseplants: An In-Depth Guide
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.