A Juicy 12-Minute Routine To Stretch Out Your Spine & Release Shoulder Tightness

Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Routine To Help Ease Into Backbends

Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles
January 29, 2025
Tara Stiles, founder of Stråla Yoga and author of "Clean Mind, Clean Body"
tara stiles backbend
Image by Andreas von Scheele
January 29, 2025

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 12 minutes
  • Equipment: Yoga mat
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated.

Backbends can be intimidating poses, particularly for anyone who's a beginner to practicing yoga. However, they're beautiful heart-opening postures that allow us to stretch and strengthen our spines, shoulders, and chest.

While various backbends can be met with tension and strain, just like in all the flows I'm sharing this month (check out my Hard Things With Ease and Balance With Ease), I encourage you to approach these poses with calm and softness.

Here, I'm thrilled to take you through a routine that's all about easing into backbends. During this flow, whenever you find yourself in a tense place, simply breathe deeply, allowing those tight points to release. Eventually, you'll find yourself in a more centered, balanced place.

We'll start slow, then begin to work our way up to more challenging backbends. After you complete this flow, notice how these poses make you feel. Perhaps you'll feel more open, energized, or some entirely different emotion. Whatever you experience, remember to take that vitality and ease into the rest of your day.

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground
Routines

A 5-Move Upper Body & Core Workout That You Can Do On The Playground

Heather Marr

15 Minutes Of Intense Exercise May Improve This Type Of Memory, Study Says
Motivation

15 Minutes Of Intense Exercise May Improve This Type Of Memory, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan

Find Yoga Balance Postures Challenging? Try This Yoga Instructor's Trick
Routines

Find Yoga Balance Postures Challenging? Try This Yoga Instructor's Trick

Tara Stiles

A Juicy 12-Minute Routine To Stretch Out Your Spine & Release Shoulder Tightness
Routines

A Juicy 12-Minute Routine To Stretch Out Your Spine & Release Shoulder Tightness

Tara Stiles

This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems
Motivation

This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems

Mallory Creveling, CPT

I Swear By This Under-Eye Treatment To Help Me Look More Awake In Minutes
Beauty

I Swear By This Under-Eye Treatment To Help Me Look More Awake In Minutes

Carleigh Ferrante

