Also known as the torch lily, this commanding plant will add height and texture to your garden arrangements. The Red Hot Poker is suitably named for its dramatic red-orange blooms, and it delivers the drama with relatively little water (though it's not as drought resistant as other options on the list). The easiest way to keep this perennial plant happy is by giving it enough space. Be sure to place it 1 to 2 feet away from your other blooms.

Hardiness zones: Zones 6 to 9 (Most states except the Midwest, upstate New York, Maine, and Vermont)

Water needs: Water every 1-2 weeks

Blooms in: Late spring and summer