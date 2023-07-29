Skin care science is growing at a rapid rate, with many innovators looking to repair the damage of beauty trends past. Gone are the days of destroying the skin barrier with exfoliants and retinol—and cheers to mainstream beauty finally focusing on barrier repair and skin longevity.

One of these innovators is the expert-founded luxury skin care brand 111 SKIN. Developed by a plastic surgeon who wanted to speed up patient recovery, 111 SKIN focuses on repairing and soothing skin with a patented hero ingredient: NAC Y²™.

The one-of-a-kind antioxidant complex is at the heart of the brand's Reparative Line (and the unlikely superhero when it comes to supporting skin longevity). It supports the production of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that fends off free radicals.

If you're not thinking about free radicals with your skin care routine, you should be. An overload can cause oxidative stress, which in turn can speed up the skin aging process by contributing to the loss of collagen and elastin fibers. The end result? Fine wrinkles, sagging, texture changes, and even dark spot.

As a beauty editor who is already planning ahead to protect and nourish my complexion, I was eager to test out a few best-sellers from the Reparative line—and the results were shocking.