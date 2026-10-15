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Why The Mediterranean Way Of Life Is Linked To A 30% Lower Risk Of Death
The Mediterranean diet, which focuses on vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats, gets plenty of attention for its health outcomes. But the traditional Mediterranean way of life goes beyond food, incorporating everyday routines around meals, movement, sleep, and social connection.
Could this broader approach to living be linked to a longer life, even for people with different levels of income and education?
A study of more than 105,000 adults1 explored that question, examining how closely people's habits aligned with the Mediterranean lifestyle and how those patterns related to mortality across socioeconomic groups.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 105,812 adults in the Netherlands who participated in the Lifelines health study.
There's no perfect way to define a Mediterranean lifestyle, but this research used the MEDLIFE index, a tool that assesses habits associated with traditional Mediterranean living, including food choices, meal customs, physical activity, sleep, and social life. They scored participants on 23 lifestyle habits using the index, then tracked deaths over a median of about 13 years. They also examined whether the relationship between lifestyle and mortality differed by income and education.
Mediterranean lifestyle was linked to 30% lower mortality
Participants with the highest Mediterranean lifestyle scores had a 30% lower risk of death than those with the lowest scores. This association remained after researchers accounted for other health and lifestyle factors, but variation did appear when lifestyle scores were considered alongside socioeconomic factors.
Participants who scored highly on the lifestyle index and had the highest incomes had about a 46% lower risk of death than the study's comparison group. Those with high lifestyle scores and the highest education levels had about a 33% lower risk.
In simple terms, people with healthier lifestyle scores tended to have a lower risk of death across income and education levels, but the association was strongest in some of the higher-income and higher-education groups.
These percentages don't tell us that having more money or education directly lowers mortality by these amounts because they only reflect comparisons between groups in the study. However, the direction aligns with global trends on health and socioeconomic status.
It's about more than what's on your plate
Food is a big part of Mediterranean living, but it isn't the whole story.
In this study, physical activity, sleep, and social habits were also measured. MEDLIFE Index scores were raised when participants reported adequate amounts of sleep, lower levels of sedentary activity, and higher levels of physical activity, sports, and socialization.
Measurements in these areas showed a strong correlation to lower mortality risk, making the findings relevant beyond what you put on your plate. How you structure your day, from finding time to move to staying socially connected, may be part of a broader pattern associated with longevity.
Everyday habits worth making room for
You don't need to move to Greece or Italy to lower your mortality risk. Instead, borrow a few principles from the Mediterranean lifestyle.
- Eat more whole foods: Include vegetables, whole grains, nuts, healthy fats, and other nutritious foods in your regular meals.
- Keep moving: Choose activities you enjoy, whether that's walking, cycling, dancing, or strength training.
- Make sleep a priority: A consistent bedtime and a relaxing wind-down routine can support better sleep.
- Stay connected: Share a meal with a friend or make time for a regular catch-up with someone you care about.
These habits aren't a guarantee of a longer life, but they're practical ways to support your health over time.
The takeaway
The Mediterranean lifestyle is about more than what's on your shopping list. A healthier future goes beyond what you eat, to the way you move, rest, and connect with others today.