An Introduction To The Root Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The first chakra, muladhara or the root chakra, represents our foundation. It binds us to the earth and gives us stability. It is our base and our anchor. The chakras are sequential, so when we open the root chakra and reach this place of grounding and confidence, we pave the way for the other chakras to open too. But you need that solid foundation first! Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the root chakra.
The bast of the spine.
What the root chakra controls.
Confidence, strength, digestive health.
Color of the root chakra.
Red
Healing exercises for the root chakra.
- Step your bare feet onto the ground; go forest bathing.
- Sit cross-legged, with one foot placed above the other and tucked into the area between the thigh and the calf. Inhale slowly, then exhale. Then, contract and release the perineal or anus muscle as quickly as you can for as long as you can.
Beneficial foods for the root chakra.
- Red-colored foods like apples and beets
- Hot spices
- Root vegetables
If you are interested in learning more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods.