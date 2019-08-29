An Introduction To The Root Chakra + How To Heal It

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The first chakra, muladhara or the root chakra, represents our foundation. It binds us to the earth and gives us stability. It is our base and our anchor. The chakras are sequential, so when we open the root chakra and reach this place of grounding and confidence, we pave the way for the other chakras to open too. But you need that solid foundation first! Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra: