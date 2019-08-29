An Introduction To The Heart Chakra + How To Heal It

Visualization is the best tool for penetrating the heart chakra. It becomes more effective when paired with a mudra, or hand gesture.

Place your index finger at the base of the thumb. Then, on the same hand, place the tip of your middle and ring finger at the tip of the thumb. Make the same gesture with your other hand. Place both hands by your side as you sit cross-legged. Close your eyes and visualize anything that makes your heart expand: a loved one, a special place, or a warm, magnetic energy emanating from within you.