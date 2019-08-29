An Introduction To The Heart Chakra + How To Heal It
The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. The fourth chakra, Anahata or the heart chakra, represents our ability to love and be loved. With an open heart chakra, you can achieve true compassion and empathy—for others and yourself. Here's a quick beginner's guide to this chakra:
Location of the heart chakra.
Center of the chest, just above heart.
What the heart chakra controls.
Love, joy, and inner peace.
Color of the heart chakra.
Green.
A healing visualization for the heart chakra.
Visualization is the best tool for penetrating the heart chakra. It becomes more effective when paired with a mudra, or hand gesture.
Place your index finger at the base of the thumb. Then, on the same hand, place the tip of your middle and ring finger at the tip of the thumb. Make the same gesture with your other hand. Place both hands by your side as you sit cross-legged. Close your eyes and visualize anything that makes your heart expand: a loved one, a special place, or a warm, magnetic energy emanating from within you.
Beneficial foods for the heart chakra.
- Green foods like spinach and kale
- Green tea
If you are interested in learning more about chakras and how to open each to harness your spiritual energy to feel truly alive, check out my course, Chakras 101: How to Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Better Sleep & Better Moods.