15 Ways To Love Yourself A Little More Every Day

Gillian B
Written by Gillian B

How can we be the very best we can be if we don’t love ourselves first? Over the years I've come to recognize the importance of self-love, and have slowly begun to integrate practices that help me love myself a little bit more each day. Here are some self-love suggestions:

1. Give yourself a pat on the back for all your little accomplishments; you deserve it!

2. Stop judging or comparing your present self to your past self.

3. Forgive yourself for things you have done in the past; you did the best you could at the time.

4. Learn about how to treat your body well and give it only the best.

5. Listen to your body and honor its subtle requests – i.e., hunger, satiety, fatigue, sickness.

6. Exercise daily; every little bit counts.

7. Tune in to your creativity daily with journaling, singing, dancing, art, etc.

8. Read things that spark your creativity or inspire you.

9. Treat yourself to at-home spa treatments like dry brushing, DIY face and hair masks, self massage, etc.

10. Stop terrorizing your mind by worrying about things that haven’t, and may never, happen.

11. De-clutter your surroundings.

12. Surround yourself with positive people and let them help you along the way.

13. Take five minutes of quiet time each day to just float in the stillness.

14. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, and stop playing the victim. You're giving your power away.

15. Practice positive affirmations and mirror work daily!

