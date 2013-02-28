Are You Not Healing Because Your Body Thinks Coffee, Chocolate & Cheese Are Gluten?

Are you following a strict gluten-free lifestyle, yet you still suffer from symptoms related to gluten?

If so, it could be that you're eating foods that do not contain gluten but your body reacts to them as if they do. This process is called cross-reactivity.

There are a number of naturally gluten-free foods such as cheese, chocolate and coffee, which contain proteins so similar to gluten that your body confuses them with gluten. When you eat these foods, your body and immune system react as if you just ate a bowl of whole-wheat pasta.

It’s estimated that at least half of those who are gluten intolerant are also sensitive to dairy (cheese, yogurt, milk and butter) due to its cross-reactivity with gluten.

Below is a list of common foods that cross-react with gluten: