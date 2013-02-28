mindbodygreen

Are You Not Healing Because Your Body Thinks Coffee, Chocolate & Cheese Are Gluten?

Amy Myers, M.D.
Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center.

Are you following a strict gluten-free lifestyle, yet you still suffer from symptoms related to gluten?

If so, it could be that you're eating foods that do not contain gluten but your body reacts to them as if they do. This process is called cross-reactivity.

There are a number of naturally gluten-free foods such as cheese, chocolate and coffee, which contain proteins so similar to gluten that your body confuses them with gluten. When you eat these foods, your body and immune system react as if you just ate a bowl of whole-wheat pasta.

It’s estimated that at least half of those who are gluten intolerant are also sensitive to dairy (cheese, yogurt, milk and butter) due to its cross-reactivity with gluten.

Below is a list of common foods that cross-react with gluten:

  • Amaranth
  • Barley
  • Buckwheat
  • Chocolate
  • Coffee
  • Corn
  • Dairy, i.e. milk and cheese (alpha-casein, beta-casein, casomorphin, butyrophilin, whey protein)
  • Egg
  • Hemp
  • Millet
  • Oats
  • Polish wheat
  • Potato
  • Rye
  • Rice
  • Sesame
  • Spelt
  • Sorghum
  • Soy
  • Tapioca
  • Teff
  • Yeast

If you are gluten-intolerant and still having health issues even after removing gluten from your diet, try eliminating the above foods for at least two months and see if your symptoms improve. Make sure you've healed your gut as well. Then, after two months you may reintroduce the above foods one at a time to determine which ones are causing cross-reactions, if any at all. Laboratory testing is also available to determine which foods are cross-reactive for you.

If you determine that there are foods that are cross-reactive for you, the treatment is to permanently remove these foods from your diet in addition to eliminating gluten. Remember, even though the cross-reactive foods do not actually contain gluten, your body thinks they do and therefore the inflammation and damage to your body is equal to that of gluten.

