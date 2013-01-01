10 Yoga Poses To Heal Migraines

One of my one on one students was taking mersyndol everyday for migraines. After one week of yoga with me he stopped taking them completely. He looks and feels 1000% better. His flexibility has increased dramatically! His migraines are gone. What did I teach him? What yoga postures can cure migraines?

First, nutrition is crucial in all healing. Long-term solutions to health always require you to make a change to your diet. Cut out all allergenic foods - gluten, refined or artificial sugar, soy, dairy.

Secondly, get plenty of good quality water (free of fluoride and chlorine). And take Magnesium.

Thirdly, do these 10 yoga postures every morning. Hold each pose comfortably for up to one minute, concentrating on relaxing and breathing. Repeat the whole sequence 2-4 times.