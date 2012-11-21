Why You Should Take a Salt Bath This Week

Soaking in a tub with Dead Sea salts is a wonderful, health promoting ritual. Do this on a regular basis, and soak up the rewards!

The Dead Sea has long been touted as an amazing place for healing. Since ancient times, the Dead Sea has been venerated for its life-giving powers.

Legend has it that Queen Cleopatra used medicine derived from the Dead Sea compounds to cure her ills.

The Dead Sea waters consist of 21 different minerals including magnesium, potassium, sodium, sulfur, zinc, calcium, chloride, iodide, and bromide, all of which work synergistically to nourish our bodies.

Here are some reasons why regular, Dead Sea salt baths can heal you:

1. You'll decrease stress.

Soaking a in warm bath with the high concentration of health promoting minerals found in the Dead Sea increases your circulation and supports detoxification in your body by removing toxic byproducts.

2. You'll improve insomnia.

Almost 6 out of 10 Americans report having insomnia at least a few nights a week. From a nutritional perspective, magnesium deficiency can play a role in poor sleep. Taking a bath with magnesium-rich Dead Sea salts allows you to absorb magnesium effectively through your skin and helps support a good night’s sleep.

3. You can relieve arthritis pain.

Controlled studies conducted over the last 10 years have demonstrated that treatments with Dead Sea salts dissolved in regular bath water have a positive effect on osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis. In a German study of patients with osteoarthritis, soft tissue swelling, pain, and range of motion improved significantly after two weeks of soaking in a Dead Sea salt bath for 20 minutes a day.

4. You'll improve psoriasis.

Multiple studies have shown that people who suffer from psoriasis improve with regular Dead Sea salt baths. One study looked at 50 patients who were treated for 3-4 weeks, taking 3-4 baths each week. In as little as one week, many patients treated with a 10% salt concentration in their baths experienced marked improvement, including relief from itching and skin scaling.

5. Goodbye, eczema!

A 2005 study out of Germany found that patients with eczema/atopic dermatitis benefitted greatly from bathing in a Dead Sea salt solution. Patients with active eczema soaked one arm in a Dead Sea salt solution and their other arm in tap water for 15 minutes a day for 6 weeks. Soaking in the Dead Sea salt solution significantly improved skin barrier function, hydration, and inflammation compared with the tap water-treated side.

Get nourished with these Dead Sea salt treatment 3-4 times a week:

Healing Dead Sea Salt Soak

Fill your bathtub with warm water and add: