5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras
In addition to the seven main chakras, we have hundreds of "minor chakras" located throughout our bodies, including around our knees. When these energy centers are blocked, our minds and bodies feel closed off and out of balance.
Knees are physically complex and easily injured, and I'll start off by saying that if you are experiencing chronic knee pain that interferes with your day-to-day life, you should absolutely see a physician. As someone who has experienced knee issues myself, I also believe that energy healing work can be beneficial for achy joints. I've found that when I maintain a steady practice of surrendering control, receiving reiki, and practicing humility, I feel more clear in the energy center area around my knees.
With that being said, here are five of my favorite ways to unblock the lesser-known knee chakra.
Things you can do to begin to heal your knee chakras:
1. Be flexible.
The first and most important thing to do for your knees (as far as chakras and energy are concerned) is to be flexible—mentally and emotionally. When life becomes challenging, one of our first lines of defense can be closing down and becoming rigid. This internal rigidity affects energy flow in the body.
If you find yourself frequently feeling the need to take charge of everything, then ask yourself why—and try stepping back at least some of the time.
2. Go with the flow.
There's being flexible in the sense of allowing yourself to be out of control in situations that you cannot possibly be in charge of, and then there's the flexibility of not always having a plan or an agenda. We can, and absolutely should, make plans and have goals—but then we have to let life take its course. Try, at least occasionally, allowing your day to unfold organically.
3. Let go.
We can't let life's little stresses and worries overwhelm the other wonderful things in our lives. Easier said than done, I know! Over the years I've found that meditation paired with visualization is the only practice that really brings me back into equilibrium.
Here's a simple one to try: Imagine water washing over you, cleansing you of all your fears and internal struggles. Then picture this soothing stream of water flowing through your knees, washing away your need to control every minor detail of your life. Feel the suppleness and release that radiates from this inner softening.
4. Receive reiki.
The first time that I recognized the power of this subtle knee chakra, I was in a reiki session. Reiki is a type of healing that can help us push through energy that is stuck in the subtle body, making it a wonderful addition to any chakra practice.
5. Practice genuflection.
Genuflection is the act of bending one's knee to the ground in reverence or worship. The movement reminds us that the energy flow surrounding the knees is healthiest when we are feeling relaxed and appreciative. How can you be of greater service and humility to those around you? How can you drop aggression and the need to dominate? Meditating on these questions will hopefully help you connect to this minor chakra.
