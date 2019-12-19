5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

In addition to the seven main chakras, we have hundreds of "minor chakras" located throughout our bodies, including around our knees. When these energy centers are blocked, our minds and bodies feel closed off and out of balance.

Knees are physically complex and easily injured, and I'll start off by saying that if you are experiencing chronic knee pain that interferes with your day-to-day life, you should absolutely see a physician. As someone who has experienced knee issues myself, I also believe that energy healing work can be beneficial for achy joints. I've found that when I maintain a steady practice of surrendering control, receiving reiki, and practicing humility, I feel more clear in the energy center area around my knees.

With that being said, here are five of my favorite ways to unblock the lesser-known knee chakra.