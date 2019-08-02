Crown Chakra: I am filled with greatness.

Third-Eye Chakra: I am wise.

Throat Chakra: I am learning, and I am growing. We are all learning and growing.

Heart Chakra: I love and appreciate myself as I am.

Solar Plexus Chakra: I accept myself completely. I accept that I have strengths, and I accept that I have weaknesses.

Sacral Chakra: I am both sensitive and strong.

Root Chakra: I am filled with humility. I am enough as I am.