9 Ayurvedic Rules for Eating

Linda Gobindoss, BSc, MSc
Written by Linda Gobindoss, BSc, MSc

Ayurveda gives some great guidance for eating, especially when it comes to digestion. Here are nine Ayurvedic guidelines you should try to embrace.

1. Eat only when you are hungry. As in really hungry -- that is to say, when your previous meal has been completely digested. Sometime we might think that we are hungry, however, it could only be that we are dehydrated. Be in tune with your body and re-discover how it feels to be really hungry.

2. Eat in a calm and comfortable place. Sit down when you eat and eat with as little distraction as possible: no tv, no book, no phone, no laptop…

3. Eat the right quantity. We are all different, with different needs and different stomach size and metabolic speed. Listen to your body and eat only to point when you feel satisfied.

4. Eat warm meals. Ideally freshly cooked but as long as you avoid anything coming out straight from the fridge you'll preserve your digestive power (Agni). This allows your digestive enzymes to work efficiently.

5. Eat quality food. Make sure that your meal is juicy or a little oily as this will facilitate digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Avoid foods which are too dry.

6. Do not eat incompatible food items together. This might lead to an upset stomach. Here are some food combinations that you should avoid.

7. Be present when you eat. Use all your 5 senses. Take time to appreciate the smell of your meal, the look of your plate, the texture of your food, the different flavors, and the sounds that you make when you eat.

8. Don't eat fast. Don’t just swallow your food, take your time to chew. Chewing is an essential step of digestion.

9. Eat at regular time. Nature likes cycles and regularity so you should abide!

