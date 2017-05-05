A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

So what was different about working at a beautiful hotel versus at home? Every room had a view of glaciers, regal mountains, and a beautiful lake covered with snow. It was breathtaking. Though I didn't get outside for more than a day, (I was mostly indoors) simply gazing out the window at nature allowed my body to relax and my mind to be at ease. Rather than being tired after a week of work and traveling, I came home feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle a very hectic schedule, as well as being able to be supportive to many friends, family, and patients in need.

This made me think about the countless research studies out there pointing to the benefits of nature and the damaging effects of urban life and screen time, something that I have written about often but did not fully understand until this experience. Did you know the average American uses the screen in one shape or form for at least 10 hours a day, which includes watching TV, being on the computer or smartphone, or playing video games? Are you aware that our addiction to such consumption is so strong that it keeps us from getting outdoors, costing us our health and possibly our life?