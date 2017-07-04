mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Sex

How Porn Actually Affects Your Relationship (According To Science)

Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
Clinical Sexologist and Psychotherapist By Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
Clinical Sexologist and Psychotherapist
Robert Weiss PhD, MSW is a clinical sexologist and practicing psychotherapist, he has his master's in social work from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and his doctorate in human sexuality from the International Institute for Clinical Sexology.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

I have spent the past 25 years treating issues related to sex and intimacy. In this time frame, the number of people seeking help with porn-related infidelity and/or compulsivity has increased exponentially. Put simply, with every advance in digital interconnectivity, porn has become more ubiquitous, more affordable, more anonymous, and easier to access. And this creates all sorts of relationship issues, mostly centered on one partner using porn (usually in secret) with the other partner feeling betrayed and cheated on.

Continued porn use over time almost doubles the likelihood of a couple getting divorced within the next four years.

In my recently published book, Out of the Doghouse: A Step-by-Step Relationship-Saving Guide for Men Caught Cheating, I discuss the effects of infidelity on relationships, which I define as "the breaking of trust that occurs when you keep intimate, meaningful secrets from your primary romantic partner." Based on this definition, using porn may or may not be a form or cheating, depending on the mutually agreed upon relationship boundaries of a particular couple. That said, most couples do think of porn as a form of cheating.

Regardless of how a couple feels about pornography, there is evidence that porn use can lead to relationship issues in both the short term and long term. Generally, research tells us that one partner's use of pornography tends to result in the following:

  • An overall decrease in relationship happiness and satisfaction
  • Decreased sexual gratification within the relationship
  • Lack of contentment with the couple's decision-making process

Research also tells us that the more time one partner spends looking at porn, the less satisfying the relationship is likely to be. And continued porn use over time almost doubles the likelihood of a couple getting divorced within the next four years.

Interestingly, the negative effects of porn use are more pronounced with men than women. A few studies actually show that female porn use results in increased relationship satisfaction. Most likely, this is the result of men and women having different opinions on what constitutes infidelity. (Click here for more on that topic.)

Basically, a woman is likely to view her husband or boyfriend's use of porn as infidelity and a betrayal of relationship trust while a man is more likely to view his wife or girlfriend's use of pornography as "hot" and an interesting way to spice things up.

At the end of the day, it is clear that porn use, especially male porn use, can lead to a decrease in relationship satisfaction for many couples. We should not, however, apply these generalized findings to all couples. Every relationship is unique, and behaviors that are problematic for one couple are sometimes perfectly fine for another.

Ultimately, what matters most in a relationship is trust. If a couple can communicate openly and honestly, mutually agreeing on the sexual boundaries and behaviors that are and are not acceptable to them (regardless of how other couples do things), they are likely to report a high degree of relationship satisfaction—regardless of how they choose to think about and/or use pornography.

This article is based on research conducted for the books Out of the Doghouse: A Step-by-Step Relationship-Saving Guide for Men Caught Cheating and Sex Addiction 101: A Basic Guide to Healing from Sex, Porn, and Love Addiction.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW Clinical Sexologist and Psychotherapist
Robert Weiss PhD, MSW is an expert in the treatment of adult intimacy disorders and related addictions, based in Los Angeles. A clinical sexologist and practicing psychotherapist, he...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29739/how-porn-actually-affects-your-relationship-according-to-science.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!