How Porn Actually Affects Your Relationship (According To Science)

Research also tells us that the more time one partner spends looking at porn, the less satisfying the relationship is likely to be. And continued porn use over time almost doubles the likelihood of a couple getting divorced within the next four years.

Interestingly, the negative effects of porn use are more pronounced with men than women. A few studies actually show that female porn use results in increased relationship satisfaction. Most likely, this is the result of men and women having different opinions on what constitutes infidelity. (Click here for more on that topic.)

Basically, a woman is likely to view her husband or boyfriend's use of porn as infidelity and a betrayal of relationship trust while a man is more likely to view his wife or girlfriend's use of pornography as "hot" and an interesting way to spice things up.

At the end of the day, it is clear that porn use, especially male porn use, can lead to a decrease in relationship satisfaction for many couples. We should not, however, apply these generalized findings to all couples. Every relationship is unique, and behaviors that are problematic for one couple are sometimes perfectly fine for another.

Ultimately, what matters most in a relationship is trust. If a couple can communicate openly and honestly, mutually agreeing on the sexual boundaries and behaviors that are and are not acceptable to them (regardless of how other couples do things), they are likely to report a high degree of relationship satisfaction—regardless of how they choose to think about and/or use pornography.