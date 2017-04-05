The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life

My 45-year-old patient Brenda arrived with an "I've seen it all" attitude. Ever since she could remember, she'd been on a diet (her mom started her on Weight Watchers at 13). She had tried exhausting fitness regimens and spent countless money on things like weight-loss supplements and "fat camps" (as she called them) and took her to many doctors, all of which never seemed to help.

I love cynical patients like Brenda because I can finally help them get the results they've lacked so long. My Keto-Alkaline™ Diet, which juxtaposes a traditional ketogenic diet's many benefits with a focus on alkaline foods, came about after years of research and working with thousands of patients.