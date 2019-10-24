I'm going with apple cider vinegar and plantains. It's all about the combination of fermented foods plus starchy tubers—that's the one-two punch that effectively builds a healthy gut flora. Fermented foods provide the beneficial bacteria, and starchy tubers allow those bacteria to survive in your gut. Lately I'm getting a lot of my patients onto apple cider vinegar as a source of beneficial bacteria. For folks with SIBO, probiotics can sometimes exacerbate their symptoms, and for patients with candida overgrowth, fermented foods can sometimes aggravate their condition. Apple cider vinegar seems well-tolerated by both. For starchy tubers, I'm into plantains these days. When I talk to patients about switching their carbohydrate consumption over from refined grains to starchy tubers, I often hear "uggh." First, they often think I'm telling them to eat low-carb. Nope, not at all. Most people, especially women, do well with carbohydrates in their diet. I just want them to eat carbohydrates that feed their beneficial bacteria and don't spike their insulin. Go buy some plantains, allow them to ripen until they're a bit brown, cut off the peel, slice, pan fry in expeller-pressed coconut oil and ghee, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Once you've tried this, you'll realize that eating for gut health is delicious.

—Ellen Vora, M.D. and instructor of mbg classes on anxiety and insomnia