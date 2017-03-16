Can B12 Cure All Your Wellness Woes? Here's One Woman's Story

I'm writing this because I was B12 deficient for so long without knowing, it actually gave me a disability. People who seem to be miraculously helped by cobalamin are suffering from B12 deficiency, that’s all.

B12 is responsible for nerve and brain health—those are pretty important bits—and when things go awry in the nervous system it affects many other systems. It might seem like a victimless issue of semantics, but B12 deficiency is critically under diagnosed, and in part because of the "snake oil" cure-all way it's been presented in the past. People who "cure" symptoms like low energy, trouble concentrating, or depression, whether they knew it or not, got to their B12 deficiency before their doctor did. They tried being proactive about their health and it worked—they were just lucky enough to nail it without a diagnosis.

Here's what everyone should know about B12, including its history, symptoms of deficiency, and exactly what tests to ask for if you're concerned.