Functional Medicine Doctor

Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center. Myers spent five years working in emergency medicine before training with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She has helped hundreds of thousands around the world recover from chronic illness through her dietary-based program, The Myers Way®, and has created multiple interactive ebooks and e-courses to guide readers through her revolutionary approach to health.