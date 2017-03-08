6 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Balance Your Hormones

Yoga is more than just poses. Yoga can help improve your endocrine system and improve your hormones over time.

Your body is resilient and works hard to help heal itself when given the opportunity. Certain asanas or yoga poses stimulate different parts of your body, organs, chakras, and your endocrine system. There are seven major chakras, all correlating to different organ systems, which regulate different hormones and function.

Each yoga pose has a purpose, and during different times of your life, you may have to work hard to strengthen certain chakras and poses. Yoga is all about uniting your body, mind, and soul. You will never fully get into a pose and then stop. It's a lifelong journey that you encounter when you start practicing regularly. There's always room for improvement. I encourage a well-rounded, regular yoga practice to enhance your chakras, which in turn stimulate your endocrine system and improve your homes overall.

Here are the yoga poses you should do to stimulate each chakra and balance your hormones.