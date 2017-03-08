6 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Balance Your Hormones
Yoga is more than just poses. Yoga can help improve your endocrine system and improve your hormones over time.
Your body is resilient and works hard to help heal itself when given the opportunity. Certain asanas or yoga poses stimulate different parts of your body, organs, chakras, and your endocrine system. There are seven major chakras, all correlating to different organ systems, which regulate different hormones and function.
Each yoga pose has a purpose, and during different times of your life, you may have to work hard to strengthen certain chakras and poses. Yoga is all about uniting your body, mind, and soul. You will never fully get into a pose and then stop. It's a lifelong journey that you encounter when you start practicing regularly. There's always room for improvement. I encourage a well-rounded, regular yoga practice to enhance your chakras, which in turn stimulate your endocrine system and improve your homes overall.
Here are the yoga poses you should do to stimulate each chakra and balance your hormones.
For the root chakra:
Your root chakra keeps you grounded. It helps you connect to the earth and your lower energies. It’s located at the base of the spine and helps you feel safe and secure when balanced. When it's out of balance, there's an increased risk of anxiety. It is red in color. It is also associated with most basic needs like shelter, money, and food. So when it's not met, anxiety persists. This chakra must be aligned before any of the other chakras can work together.
The root chakra regulates your lower extremities, rectum, and adrenal glands. Calming your adrenal glands is important because when your cortisol levels are increased, you are prone to adrenal exhaustion, increased stress, anxiety, and weight gain. When this chakra is imbalanced, you have trouble letting things go, your fear increases, you have trouble with trust issues, and you only worry about basic survival needs.
The yoga pose: side angle to triangle
Side-angle pose is a great way to stimulate this chakra. Triangle helps you move into it even deeper.
For the sacral chakra:
This is the second of the seven chakras. It is known as the creativity or sex chakra. It is located right below the navel. Its color is orange. When not aligned, this chakra is associated with menstrual disorder in females as well as sexual dysfunction. Imbalance of this chakra can affect your sex hormones in both males and females, sometimes affecting fertility. When this chakra is underactive, creativity, procreation, and taking risks are compromised.
The yoga pose: pigeon
Pigeon pose is great for opening up the hips but really balances the lower sacral chakras and reproductive organs.
For the solar plexus:
Located above your navel, this chakra is based on your self-worth and affects your decision-making process. It is yellow in color. Problems with this chakra include GI dysfunction, pancreas problems or diabetes, kidney issues, ulcers, and abdominal pain. Maintaining a good waistline is important for insulin sensitivity, which can be affected when this chakra is off balance.
When this chakra is off balance, it can negatively affect self-esteem, resulting in poor decision-making and poor self-worth.
The yoga pose: plank
Plank pose is great for stimulating this chakra. Plank stimulates the abs as well as your navel chakra, improving your self-worth and self-love.
For the heart chakra:
This is the fourth chakra, located in the middle of breastbone. It is the middle chakra with three below and three above. It is associated with unconditional love and is green in color. Problems with this chakra include asthma, heart disease, and breast issues. The thymus gland is a major endocrine gland that is regulated by this chakra. When stimulated, it improves the immune system and helps you fight infections. When there are issues with this chakra, many people experience depression, hatred, jealousy, and anger.
The yoga pose: low lunge
Low lounge with a heart opener is great pose to open up the heart and help balance the thymus gland. Heart-opener low lunge with open arms stimulates the heart chakra, igniting your emotions, and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression.
For the throat chakra:
This is the fourth chakra, located where your thyroid gland exists. It is blue in color and is associated with inner truth and your inner voice. Your throat chakra regulates your thyroid, parathyroid, and your voice. Thyroid dysfunction is very common, so balancing this chakra improves thyroid-stimulating hormone over time. Balancing this chakra is important, so you can always speak your truth and communicate appropriately.
The yoga pose: fish pose
Fish pose is a wonderful pose for helping stimulate your thyroid gland and deepen your inner voice. Fish pose stimulates your thyroid and parathyroid glands.
For the third eye:
It is purple in color and located in the center in middle of your forehead. This chakra is associated with your sixth sense, your clairvoyance, and your inner wisdom. When understimulated it affects the pituitary and pineal gland as well as visual issues, hearing loss. Growth hormone is produced in the pituitary gland and helps regulate bodily functions including metabolism, muscle mass, and sugar and fat metabolism. Continuously stimulating this chakra helps balance all of this. An imbalance of this chakra affects your intuition, insight, and can cause you to become negative and paranoid.
The yoga pose: headstand
One of the best poses to regulate this chakra is headstand, but please make sure you are under a certified yoga teacher who can help you get into this pose safely.
For the crown chakra:
This is the last chakra, located atop the forehead. This last chakra unites you with the universe and one with the divine and your higher self. Its color is violet. This chakra when aligned helps you reach your spiritual development and full potential and growth. This chakra affects the pineal gland, which regulates sleep and when misaligned can cause headaches. Melatonin production happens in the pineal gland, so perfecting this pose will help you maintain good sleep and overall good health. When this chakra is out of balance, it causes inability to learn and affects spirituality as well as mindfulness.
The yoga pose: meditation
Meditating really stimulates this chakra. So breathe in, breathe out, and clear your mind.
