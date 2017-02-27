How To Heal Your Adrenals & Thyroid From An Eating Disorder

Having an eating disorder itself can be a signal that your adrenal response system is in overdrive—usually as a result of underlying life stress or trauma (or sometimes another root cause, for example, an illness, severe disruption in the microbiome due to antibiotic overuse, or a severe food intolerance) that has disrupted the normal signals of eating, fullness, and body perception. Then in turn, eating disorders, particularly anorexia, leads to further disruption in the adrenal stress axis that starts in your brain and leads to the end result of increased cortisol and adrenaline production. When you aren't getting enough nutrition, your brain sends you into survival mode. It freaks out when it registers that its fuel tank is too far below the empty line and sends you into "defcon 3" and tries to protect you by making you conserve energy. It does this by forcing your metabolism and energy expenditure into hibernation.

Here's why it happens and how it works: