Are Hormones To Blame For Your Lack Of Sleep?

This "fight or flight" hormone inhibits ovaries, which can cause low estrogen and spike blood sugar. One of the best ways to manage cortisol is through stress management, so find what works for you: Walk the dog, garden, journal, read, listen to music.

"Any time you have stress, there's a crossover between the mind and hormones, which become triggers—in this case—for the neurotransmitter, adrenaline," explains Susan Blum, M.D., MPH, and founder and director of the Blum Center for Health. Adrenaline just adds to the already existing stimulation and keeps your brain and body awake at night.