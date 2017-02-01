20 Ways To Lower Inflammation: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains

Fifty million Americans have an autoimmune condition, millions more are somewhere on the autoimmune-inflammation spectrum, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, and a shocking one in two men and one in three women will get cancer. This level of disease is not normal, but it is certainly common. And all of these conditions have one thing in common: inflammation

With the ubiquity of chronic inflammation, it's important to know where your inflammation levels are. You can only do something about what you know is there. There is one simple blood test that I suggest all of my patients have to find this out for themselves.