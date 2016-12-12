I Started Drinking Turmeric Tonic Every Day. Here's What Happened

In my mid-20s, I was diagnosed with lupus. By making certain lifestyle changes, I manage to keep my autoimmune symptoms under control, but my face still flares up in stressful times. A metaphorical butterfly will then spread its wings on my cheeks.

Ever since I started drinking the turmeric tonic daily, my facial flare-ups have diminished to almost zero.

Turmeric is a true immune booster because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Although already used successfully for centuries in Ayurvedic treatments, turmeric has recently become one of the most well-researched herbs in the world with hundreds of scientific studies proving the healing properties of turmeric's most active compound: curcumin.

Curcumin regulates many processes linked to inflammation and can thus help in fighting autoimmune diseases, diabetes, allergies, arthritis, Alzheimer's, Crohn's disease, and other chronic illnesses.

There's even research that indicates that curcumin reduces the development of cancer tumors and might lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.