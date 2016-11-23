This Inversion Practice Helped Me Get Rid Of Migraines

As I sat in a fluorescent-lit classroom surrounded by men and women in their 40s, I listened to each person share a story about how migraines had taken over their lives since their teen years. This can't be how my story ends, I thought to myself, I cannot suffer from this pain for the rest of my life.

At that point, I was tormented by migraines that lasted 48 to 72 hours every other week. The pain was crippling, and it forced me to stay in bed missing work and activities I loved most, like yoga. My paid time off had completely dissolved, and other areas of my health had started to wither, but I did not allow myself to become a victim of this pain. I attended plant medicine workshops, breath workshops, and just about everything under the alternative medicinal sun eager to find relief.

Migraines affect 18 percent of women and 6 percent of men in the United States, and at this time, there is no remedy that cures all. Each person has different triggers and symptoms, making it near impossible to develop a cure. While there are acute prescriptions and daily preventives, they prescribe a life of catatonia and lethargy, which has never been a part of my plan. The last six years have been a journey of finding my own personal cure, and I would never have thought to have found it upside down.

The fresh circulation of blood and reversed flow of gravity proved to be my saving grace when I integrated a daily inversion practice into my life. Specifically for migraines, it relaxes the muscles in the face, skull, and neck while clearing out toxins that contribute to head tension and pain. I started experiencing fewer of my migraines and more of the life I wanted to live, free from pain. The therapeutic effects of inversions can assist with a multitude of health problems, including lower back pain, insomnia, osteoarthritis, and more. By following the daily practice below, you may just find a solution to your chronic pain.

Here are three inversions to try.