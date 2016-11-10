3 Ways Porn Is Affecting Your Relationship (And What You Can Do About It)

First of all, no woman should compare herself with porn. Porn is nothing like a real woman or a real relationship, and it appeals to men for completely different reasons. Porn is all about variety and intensity, providing short-lived but powerful hits of dopamine and adrenaline (similar to cocaine, for instance).

Meanwhile, intimate relationships are about consistency, trust, and emotional support. Sure, hot sex within an intimate relationship is nice, but it's not as important as knowing that another person will always be there for you, loving you no matter what. So don't compare yourself to porn! You're better than porn.

Women can also talk to a porn-using partner, letting him know how they feel. For instance, if you think that porn is cheating, say so. Remind your mate that he agreed to be monogamous, and porn does not fit your definition of monogamy. Perhaps the two of you can then have a full discussion of what behaviors are and are not acceptable within the bounds of your relationship.

For instance, you may feel that porn use is OK if your man is traveling on business and you're not available for webcam sex. Or you may feel that porn use is OK if it takes place no more than once per week. Or you may decide the two of you should try looking at porn together as a way to "spice things up." Or you may decide that any porn at all violates your values and the integrity of your relationship. The important thing is that you and your partner reach your decision mutually, without coercion of any kind.

If your man agrees to quit porn and then continues to use it, you might want to seek professional counseling. If you think he might be addicted to porn, treatment is available and recovery is definitely possible. The good news is that your relationship need not end simply because he is addicted. In fact, if he embraces recovery and the process of healing, you may end up feeling more intimately bonded than ever.